Spartan Delta Corp Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$5.33 million, or C$0.03 per share. This compares with C$3.53 million, or C$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.6% to C$82.74 million from C$60.55 million last year.

Spartan Delta Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.33 Mln. vs. C$3.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.03 vs. C$0.02 last year. -Revenue: C$82.74 Mln vs. C$60.55 Mln last year.

