Sparta Commodities raises $17.5 million in funding round

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Commodity market intelligence firm Sparta Commodities has secured $17.5 million in a Series A funding round, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Technology venture capital firm FirstMark led the funding round, alongside fellow venture firm Singular, which made a $6 million seed investment in Sparta in March 2022.

Sparta provides real-time commodity market intelligence and forecasts for clients across the commodity trading sector.

Having secured the funding, it plans to increase customisation, including the development of artificial intelligence tools, the company said.

Sparta currently covers gasoline, naphtha and middle distillates, but is aiming to expand into other commodities. It will launch a crude oil service in the first quarter of next year, followed by fuel oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas.

The company is also eyeing geographical expansion, likely into the Mideast Gulf, a representative for the company said. It currently has offices in Geneva, London, Houston, Singapore and Madrid.

"Eleven of the 20 most profitable companies in the world are commodities companies, and commodities is a huge asset class in financial markets,” said FirstMark Partner Matt Turck.

"Yet the industry has been trailing others in its evolution towards a fully digital, data-driven, real-time world."

Sparta was founded in 2020 by former oil traders Miles Moseley and current CEO Felipe Elink Schuurman.

New York-based FirstMark's investments total more than $1 billion across over 100 companies including Pinterest, Airbnb and Shopify. European venture firm Singular has investments in 21 companies, mainly across tech and retail.

Sparta did not comment on the terms of the investments when contacted.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Robert.Harvey@thomsonreuters.com; +447552256587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.