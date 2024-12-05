Sparta Capital’s Breakthrough in E-Waste Recycling

Sparta Capital (TSE:SAY) has released an update.

Sparta Group’s e-waste division, ERS, is revolutionizing the recycling industry by using advanced NeoSort nanotechnology to identify and sort previously unrecyclable materials. This innovative approach not only enhances recycling efficiency but also promises significant cost savings, with a projected first-year ROI of 65%.

