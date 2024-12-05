News & Insights

Sparta Capital’s Breakthrough in E-Waste Recycling

December 05, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Sparta Capital (TSE:SAY) has released an update.

Sparta Group’s e-waste division, ERS, is revolutionizing the recycling industry by using advanced NeoSort nanotechnology to identify and sort previously unrecyclable materials. This innovative approach not only enhances recycling efficiency but also promises significant cost savings, with a projected first-year ROI of 65%.

For further insights into TSE:SAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

