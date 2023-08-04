Sparse Cash Trade for Cattle Market

Cattle prices bounced $0.47 to $1.17 on the board on Thursday. The October contract ended the trading session 35 cents off the high and sits at a net $1.70 gain for the week. Thursday’s cash trade remained light, as USDA reported $188-$190 in the North. Central Stockyards reported no sales for the 1,412 head listed on Thursday’s FCE auction. Feeder cattle settled $1.12 to $1.57 higher on the day, which has Sep sitting at a net $2.67 gain for the week. The 8/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 19 cents to $244.88.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales update had 12,434 MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 7/27. That was 60% of last week’s volume, but 3% above the same week last year. South Korea and Japan were the top buyers. Beef exports were 17,240 MT for the week leaving total shipments at 478,428 MT for the year. That trails last year by 14%, but remains the 4th most on record through July at the weekly level.

The Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed on Thursday afternoon as Choice fell $1.17 to $302.01 and Select was $278.31 after an 84 cent increase. Choice ribs were quoted at $447.92 vs $382.64 for Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter through Thursday at 494,000 head. That is 5k head lighter than last week and down 2k from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.500, up $0.475,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.300, up $0.800,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.550, up $0.950,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.950, up $1.125

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.650, up $1.550

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.425, up $1.575

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

