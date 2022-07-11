Spark New Zealand to sell majority stake in towers business for $550 mln

July 12 (Reuters) - Telecom firm Spark New Zealand Ltd SPK.NZ said on Tuesday it will sell a 70% stake in its towers business for NZ$900 million ($550.17 million) to Canadian investment firm Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

($1 = 1.6359 New Zealand dollars)

