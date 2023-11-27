Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR (SPKKY) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR (OTC:SPKKY) has been revised to 15.81 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 14.90 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.48 to a high of 16.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.42% from the latest reported closing price of 15.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPKKY is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPKKY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPKKY by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0K shares.

