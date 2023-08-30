Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR (SPKKY) Price Target Decreased by 6.95% to 15.32

The average one-year price target for Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR (OTC:SPKKY) has been revised to 15.32 / share. This is an decrease of 6.95% from the prior estimate of 16.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.96 to a high of 16.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.58% from the latest reported closing price of 14.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spark New Zealand Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPKKY is 0.01%, a decrease of 30.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.45% to 171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares.

Comerica Bank holds 5K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

