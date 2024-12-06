Spark New Zealand Exits S&P/ASX 200 Index

Spark New Zealand Limited (AU:SPK) has released an update.

Spark New Zealand Limited is set to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index as part of the December 2024 quarterly rebalance. This change reflects the dynamic nature of stock indices, impacting investment portfolios and market positions. Investors may want to reconsider their holdings as these adjustments take effect on December 23, 2024.

