Spark New Zealand announces investment plans for next three years

April 5 (Reuters) - Telecommunication firm Spark New Zealand SPK.NZ on Wednesday said it will invest between NZ$250 million ($157.78 million) and NZ$300 million in the data center market over the next three years as part of a new strategy.

The company will also invest NZ$40 million to NZ$60 million in 5G over the next three years.

($1 = 1.5845 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

