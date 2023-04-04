Spark New Zealand announces investment plans for next three years

April 04, 2023 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Telecommunication firm Spark New Zealand SPK.NZ on Wednesday said it will invest between NZ$250 million ($157.78 million) and NZ$300 million in the data center market over the next three years as part of a new strategy.

The company will also invest NZ$40 million to NZ$60 million in 5G over the next three years.

($1 = 1.5845 New Zealand dollars)

