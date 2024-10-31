News & Insights

Spark New Zealand Affirms Leadership with Director Re-elections

October 31, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Spark New Zealand Limited (AU:SPK) has released an update.

Spark New Zealand Limited’s annual shareholder meeting concluded with the successful passing of all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors David Havercroft, Lisa Nelson, and Warwick Bray. Shareholders also authorized the board to set the auditor’s fees for the upcoming year. The positive outcome of the votes reflects strong shareholder support for Spark’s leadership and strategic direction.

