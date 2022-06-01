Markets
LOV

Spark Networks Surges As Co. Explores Options Including Sale

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of social dating platform Spark Networks SE (LOV) are rising more than 30% Wednesday morning after the company said it is exploring options including sale, merger or other strategic alternatives.

"Following approaches by a number of parties interested in a potential transaction, we believe now is an opportune time to explore a range of potential strategic alternatives," said Eric Eichmann, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

LOV is at $2.76 currently. It has traded on the range of $1.41-$6.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular