Spark Networks Reports Wider Net Loss For Q1

(RTTNews) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) Monday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter, while revenues were down 2.2 percent from the previous year.

The company reported first-quarter net loss of $6.5 million, compared to loss of $3.8 million in the prior year.

The dating company attributed the loss decrease in contribution and an increase in personnel costs. Average Paying Subscribers decreased by 3 percent to 896,344 in the first quarter of 2021 from previous year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $56.4 million from $57.7 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Spark anticipates second-quarter revenue of $54-$56 million.

