Spark Networks Q2 Loss Narrows; Cuts Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dating company Spark Networks SE (LOV) Tuesday reported net loss of $8.76 million in the second quarter, narrower than $49.03 million in the same quarter a year ago on lower operating costs. For the full year, the company decreased its revenue guidance.

Quarterly revenue declined to $48 million from $55.3 million last year.

The company had a subscriber growth of 17% year over and a 19% increase in organic traffic year over year for its largest brand Zoosk in the second quarter.

Looking forward, the company has revised down its guidance for the full year. Spark Networks expects revenue for the year to be down low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared with mid to high single-digits growth provided earlier. On a constant currency basis, full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be consistent with last year.

