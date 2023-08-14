Spark Networks Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on August 14, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-349-0106 (US) or +1 412-902-0131 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1- 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International), Passcode: 5755781.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.