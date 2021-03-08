Markets
Spark Networks Projects Revenue Growth In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) said the company expects fiscal 2021 total revenue to be in the range of $238 to $244 million. The company anticipates 2021 adjusted EBITDA will reach between $33 to $36 million.

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, with headquarters in Berlin, Germany. The company's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

