Spark Networks Plunges As Co. Explores Options Including Sale

(RTTNews) - Shares of social dating platform Spark Networks SE (LOV) are rising more than 30% Wednesday morning after the company said it is exploring options including sale, merger or other strategic alternatives.

"Following approaches by a number of parties interested in a potential transaction, we believe now is an opportune time to explore a range of potential strategic alternatives," said Eric Eichmann, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

LOV is at $2.76 currently. It has traded on the range of $1.41-$6.00 in the past 52 weeks.

