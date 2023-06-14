Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) closed at $0.83, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.67% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Spark Networks, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million, which would represent changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Spark Networks, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Spark Networks, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.74.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

