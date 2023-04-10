Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) closed the most recent trading day at $0.84, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Spark Networks, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

LOV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.5% higher within the past month. Spark Networks, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Spark Networks, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.47, so we one might conclude that Spark Networks, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.