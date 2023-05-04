Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) closed at $0.88, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.1% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Spark Networks, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million. These totals would mark changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Spark Networks, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Spark Networks, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.13, so we one might conclude that Spark Networks, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

