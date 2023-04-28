Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) closed at $0.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Spark Networks, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million. These totals would mark changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.5% higher within the past month. Spark Networks, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Spark Networks, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.86, which means Spark Networks, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

