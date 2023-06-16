Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) closed at $0.82, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 12.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Spark Networks, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

LOV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Spark Networks, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Spark Networks, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.84, so we one might conclude that Spark Networks, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.