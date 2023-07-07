Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) closed at $0.42, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 53.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Spark Networks, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million, which would represent changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Spark Networks, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Spark Networks, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 0.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.88, so we one might conclude that Spark Networks, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

