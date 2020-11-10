Spark Networks Boosts FY20 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dating company Spark Networks SE (LOV) on Tuesday raised its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2020 to a range of $230 million to $232 million from the prior guidance range of $224 million to $228 million.

The company also continues to project adjusted EBITDA between $34 million and $36 million.

"We continue to make good progress in delivering our 2020 plan, setting a strong foundation for future growth. We will continue to work on driving key product enhancements, improving our balance sheet and becoming a domestic filer in 2021," said Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer.

