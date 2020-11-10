Markets
LOV

Spark Networks Boosts FY20 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dating company Spark Networks SE (LOV) on Tuesday raised its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2020 to a range of $230 million to $232 million from the prior guidance range of $224 million to $228 million.

The company also continues to project adjusted EBITDA between $34 million and $36 million.

"We continue to make good progress in delivering our 2020 plan, setting a strong foundation for future growth. We will continue to work on driving key product enhancements, improving our balance sheet and becoming a domestic filer in 2021," said Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular