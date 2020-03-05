Spark Energy's (SPKE) 2019 Earnings Rise, Sales Drop Y/Y
Spark Energy SPKE reported 2019 operating earnings of 2 cents per share, against loss of 69 cents in 2018.
Total Revenues
Spark Energy’s total revenues came in at $813.7 million, down 19.1% from $1,005.9 million reported in 2018.
Highlights of the Release
During the fourth quarter, the company reported Retail Gross Margin of $64.3 million compared with $50.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase is due to electricity unit margins and volumes returning to normal after a downturn in 2018, offset by lower customer counts.
Spark Energy reported Adjusted EBITDA of $92.4 million in 2019 compared with $70.7 million in 2018. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to higher Retail Gross Margin.
Nearly 70% of all new sales of Spark Energy in 2019 came from clean energy sources.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $56.7 million compared with $41 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2019 was $123 million compared with $129.5 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Cash from operating activities in 2019 was $91.7 million compared with $59.8 million in 2018.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Spark Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
