Spark Energy's (SPKE) 2019 Earnings Rise, Sales Drop Y/Y

Spark Energy SPKE reported 2019 operating earnings of 2 cents per share, against loss of 69 cents in 2018.



Total Revenues



Spark Energy’s total revenues came in at $813.7 million, down 19.1% from $1,005.9 million reported in 2018.

Highlights of the Release



During the fourth quarter, the company reported Retail Gross Margin of $64.3 million compared with $50.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase is due to electricity unit margins and volumes returning to normal after a downturn in 2018, offset by lower customer counts.



Spark Energy reported Adjusted EBITDA of $92.4 million in 2019 compared with $70.7 million in 2018. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to higher Retail Gross Margin.



Nearly 70% of all new sales of Spark Energy in 2019 came from clean energy sources.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $56.7 million compared with $41 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2019 was $123 million compared with $129.5 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Cash from operating activities in 2019 was $91.7 million compared with $59.8 million in 2018.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Spark Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases



FirstEnergy Corporation FE came up with fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 83 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 13.6%.



Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 1.7%.



