Spark Energy (SPKE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Spark Energy, Inc. SPKE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Mar 5, 2020. The company has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 1,875%, on average.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



Factors at Play



Spark Energy’s focus on adding smaller commercial and high value residential customers along with disciplined pricing across all customer segments are likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings. Moreover, its focus on cost savings and improvement in hedging strategies are likely to have had a positive impact on fourth-quarter performance.

Q4 Expectation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $190.7 million, which indicates a decline of 16.55% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 5 cents per share, which calls for year-over-year increase of 117.24%.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spark Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Spark Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have reported earnings beat in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 5.6%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW delivered adjusted EPS of 57 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents by 21.3%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%.



