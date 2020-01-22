Spark Energy (SPKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Spark Energy (SPKE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.47, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the electricity and natural gas retailer had gained 1.44% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPKE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 117.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $190.70 million, down 16.55% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.