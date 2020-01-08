Spark Energy (SPKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Spark Energy (SPKE) closed at $9.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electricity and natural gas retailer had lost 12.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.03% in that time.

SPKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 117.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $190.70 million, down 16.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPKE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPKE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.