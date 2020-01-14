Spark Energy (SPKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Spark Energy (SPKE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.48, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electricity and natural gas retailer had lost 0.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.88% in that time.

SPKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SPKE is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 117.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190.70 million, down 16.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.