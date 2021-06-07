Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Spark Energy Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Spark Energy had debt of US$144.8m, up from US$95.0m in one year. However, it does have US$87.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$56.9m.

A Look At Spark Energy's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SPKE Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Spark Energy had liabilities of US$81.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$145.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$87.9m and US$60.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$77.9m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Spark Energy is worth US$387.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Spark Energy has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.92. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 10.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Spark Energy has boosted its EBIT by 51%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Spark Energy will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Spark Energy actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Spark Energy's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! It's also worth noting that Spark Energy is in the Electric Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Spark Energy is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Spark Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

