Spark Energy Minerals Welcomes New VP

May 31, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:EMIN) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has bolstered its executive team by appointing Aaron Wong as the new VP Corporate Development, bringing over a decade of capital markets experience and a background in corporate development. Wong’s expertise in strategic initiatives and governance is expected to drive growth and shareholder value, enhancing the company’s prospects for the latter half of 2024. His prior roles include leadership at Fortuna Investments and an accounting position at Ernst & Young LLP.

