Spark Energy Minerals Spearheads Brazilian Exploration

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:EMIN) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has launched an exploration program across its expansive Brazilian tenement portfolio, covering over 103,000 hectares in regions known for rich mineral deposits. The portfolio includes a significant presence in the ‘Lithium Valley’ within the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, an area already witnessing lithium production and development, with potential for other valuable minerals. The company’s tenements are strategically located near existing mines, boosting prospects for discovery and development.

