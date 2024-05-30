News & Insights

Stocks

Spark Energy Minerals Spearheads Brazilian Exploration

May 30, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:EMIN) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has launched an exploration program across its expansive Brazilian tenement portfolio, covering over 103,000 hectares in regions known for rich mineral deposits. The portfolio includes a significant presence in the ‘Lithium Valley’ within the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, an area already witnessing lithium production and development, with potential for other valuable minerals. The company’s tenements are strategically located near existing mines, boosting prospects for discovery and development.

For further insights into TSE:EMIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.