Spark Energy Minerals Launches $500K Private Placement

May 27, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:EMIN) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is set to raise $500,000 through a private placement, offering over 6.6 million units at $0.075 each, with added incentives through warrants. Proceeds from this fundraising are aimed at financing an acquisition payment, exploration activities, and other corporate needs. Additionally, the company has appointed Sheryl Dhillon, a seasoned corporate secretary, to its executive team.

