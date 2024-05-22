News & Insights

Spark Energy Minerals Boosts Incentives Amidst Brazil Expansion

May 22, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:EMIN) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. has announced the grant of 3,000,000 stock options to its officers, directors, and consultants, exercisable at $0.10 per share for five years. These options, which vest immediately, come amidst the company’s expansion into Brazil’s burgeoning lithium and rare earth mineral markets. The move signals Spark’s strategic positioning in some of the most promising mining jurisdictions globally.

