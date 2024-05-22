Spark Energy Incentivizes Team with Stock Options

St. Anthony Gold Corp (TSE:EMIN) has released an update.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc., a Canadian company expanding in Brazil’s lithium market, has granted 3 million stock options to its management team, with immediate vesting and a five-year exercise period. This strategic move aims to incentivize key personnel as the company focuses on battery metals and mineral assets in a region increasingly recognized for its lithium and rare earth potential.

