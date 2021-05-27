Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that SPKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.98, the dividend yield is 6.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPKE was $10.98, representing a -11.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 67.38% increase over the 52 week low of $6.56.

SPKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). SPKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

