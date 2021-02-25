Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that SPKE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPKE was $11.08, representing a -10.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 111.05% increase over the 52 week low of $5.25.

SPKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). SPKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

