Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SPKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.25, the dividend yield is 7.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPKE was $9.25, representing a -19.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.47 and a 76.19% increase over the 52 week low of $5.25.

SPKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). SPKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56.

