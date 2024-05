Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) has released an update.

Sparebanken Vest has established a new interest rate of 5.6% for its bond (NO0010936768) for the period between May 24, 2024, and August 26, 2024. The adjustment aligns with the terms of the bond agreement.

