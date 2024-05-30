Sparebanken Øst Sets New Bond Interest Rate

Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst has established a new Bond Interest Rate of 5.38% for the period from June 3, 2024, to September 2, 2024, for its subordinated senior open bond loan, in accordance with the Bond Agreement. The ticker for this bond is SPOG85 PRO.

