Sparebanken Øst Launches New Subordinated Bond

Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst has successfully issued a perpetual subordinated bond loan of NOK 150 million, with a 5.25-year issuer call option, at a rate of 3 months NIBOR + 3.00% p.a. Concurrently, the bank repurchased NOK 104 million of its outstanding bonds and plans to list the new bond on the Nordic ABM. DNB Markets and Nordea facilitated this financial maneuver.

