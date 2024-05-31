News & Insights

Stocks

Sparebanken Øst Launches New Subordinated Bond

May 31, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst has successfully issued a perpetual subordinated bond loan of NOK 150 million, with a 5.25-year issuer call option, at a rate of 3 months NIBOR + 3.00% p.a. Concurrently, the bank repurchased NOK 104 million of its outstanding bonds and plans to list the new bond on the Nordic ABM. DNB Markets and Nordea facilitated this financial maneuver.

For further insights into GB:0G45 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.