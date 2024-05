Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst has bolstered its employee savings program by purchasing 3,500 equity certificates at an average price of 54,609 kroner each, bringing their total holdings to 38,500 certificates.

