Sparebanken Øst Considers New Subordinated Bond Issue

Sparebanken Øst plans to issue a new perpetual subordinated bond loan of NOK 150 million with a fixed or floating rate and a redemption right after five years, facilitated by DNB Markets and Nordea. The bank is also considering the partial or complete repurchase of an existing bond. The execution of these financial moves is contingent upon favorable market conditions.

