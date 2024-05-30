Sparebanken Øst Boosts Employee Savings Program

Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst has reinforced its employee savings program by purchasing 3,500 equity certificates at an average price of 53.9008 kroner each, bringing their total holding to 35,000. This move demonstrates the group’s commitment to fostering employee investment within the company.

