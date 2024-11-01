Sparebanken Øst Achieves Strong Financial Results

Sparebanken Ost (GB:0G45) has released an update.

Sparebanken Øst reports strong quarterly results with a significant income increase and a return on equity of 10.75%, exceeding its long-term target. Despite a competitive market and marginal decline in loan volume, the bank maintains low loan losses and high capital adequacy, underscoring its solid financial standing.

