SpareBank 1 SMN Expands Employee Investment Program

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SMN has acquired 28,984 equity certificates at 161.92 kroner each, which will be offered to employees as part of a savings scheme for 2024. Following this purchase, the bank now holds 37,510 of its own equity certificates, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee investment programs.

For further insights into SRMGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.