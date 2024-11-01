News & Insights

SpareBank 1 SMN Expands Employee Investment Program

November 01, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SMN has acquired 28,984 equity certificates at 161.92 kroner each, which will be offered to employees as part of a savings scheme for 2024. Following this purchase, the bank now holds 37,510 of its own equity certificates, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee investment programs.

