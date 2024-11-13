SpareBank 1 SMN Equity Sale and Lock-up Agreement

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SMN saw a sale of 2.5 million equity certificates by Sparebankstiftinga Søre Sunnmøre at NOK 160 each, reducing the seller’s stake to about 7.26%. The transaction, facilitated by Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS, includes a 6-month lock-up agreement for the remaining shares.

