SpareBank 1 SMN Equity Sale and Lock-up Agreement

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) has released an update.
SpareBank 1 SMN saw a sale of 2.5 million equity certificates by Sparebankstiftinga Søre Sunnmøre at NOK 160 each, reducing the seller’s stake to about 7.26%. The transaction, facilitated by Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS, includes a 6-month lock-up agreement for the remaining shares.
