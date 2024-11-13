News & Insights

Stocks

SpareBank 1 SMN Equity Sale and Lock-up Agreement

November 13, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SMN saw a sale of 2.5 million equity certificates by Sparebankstiftinga Søre Sunnmøre at NOK 160 each, reducing the seller’s stake to about 7.26%. The transaction, facilitated by Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS, includes a 6-month lock-up agreement for the remaining shares.

For further insights into SRMGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRMGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.