SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge’s Strong Q3 Results and Cost Efficiency Plan

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge reports a strong pre-tax profit of NOK 3,441 million for the third quarter of 2024, with robust growth in both corporate and personal markets. The bank plans to enhance cost control through workforce simplification, aiming for significant savings by 2027. CEO Hanne Karoline Kræmer highlights the confidence shown by Northern Norway’s businesses and individuals in choosing the bank.

