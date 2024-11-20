News & Insights

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Updates Bond Interest Rate

November 20, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has set a new bond interest rate of 5.8% for its green subordinated senior open bond loan, effective from November 22, 2024, to February 24, 2025. This adjustment aligns with the existing bond agreement and has been officially registered with the Central Securities Depository.

