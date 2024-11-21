SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Restructures for Strategic Growth

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge is restructuring its organization and group management to align with a new business strategy focused on five key areas, including Business and Risk Management and Business Development. These changes aim to enhance customer value, efficiency, and operational quality by 2030. The new organizational structure will be effective from January 1, 2025.

