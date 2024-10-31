News & Insights

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

October 31, 2024 — 12:15 am EDT

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge ( (SPXXF) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge presented to its investors.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge is a financial institution operating primarily in Northern Norway, providing a range of banking and financial services to retail and corporate customers. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge showcased a strong financial performance, highlighting a significant increase in net interest income and net income from financial investments. The bank reported a record return on equity of 32.1% for the quarter, driven by robust loan growth and efficient cost management, achieving a cost/income ratio of 23.0%. Key financial metrics for the third quarter included total income of NOK 2,061 million, net interest income of NOK 1,020 million, and net fee, commission, and other operating income of NOK 352 million. The bank also benefited from a notable gain from the Eika/Fremtind transaction. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge maintained a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.7%. Looking ahead, the bank anticipates continued loan growth and market share expansion, supported by a strong customer portfolio and competitive offerings. While acknowledging economic uncertainties and specific industry challenges, the bank remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects, particularly with expected interest rate cuts in 2025 that could bolster economic activity.

